Related Midwest Breaks Ground on 43-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Related Midwest has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a 43-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market. LR Contracting Co., the contracting division of Related Midwest, and BOWA Construction are the general contractors. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the project will feature 300 apartment units, 60 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Further details of the project were not provided.