Related Midwest Completes $46.5M Redevelopment of Poplar Place Affordable Housing Community in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Related Midwest has completed a $46.5 million redevelopment of Poplar Place, a 100-unit affordable housing community in Springfield. The property opened in 1950. Related Midwest completed the redevelopment through a collaboration with the City of Springfield, the Springfield Housing Authority and Illinois Housing Development Authority. LR Contracting Co., Related’s in-house construction arm, spearheaded the 15-month project, reducing density and fully renovating 75 buildings.

The community now comprises 50 single-family and 25 duplex homes, which are fully occupied. Related also created 2.5 acres of green space for social and recreational use. Additionally, a new community center features a kitchen, management office, outdoor playground and walking paths. Financing for the project came from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Springfield Housing Authority, Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Red Stone Equity Partners and CVS Health. Evan Lloyd Architects designed the redevelopment. Monthly rents range from $800 to $925. Qualified incomes for the income-restricted apartments range from $44,400 to $83,640.