Friday, July 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park will be built on the former U.S. Steel South Works site along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwestOffice

Related Midwest, CRG to Develop 128-Acre Quantum Innovation Campus in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Related Midwest and CRG have unveiled plans to co-develop the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park (IQMP) at 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive in South Chicago. The quantum innovation campus marks the first phase of a broader 400-acre master plan. PsiQuantum, a quantum computing technology company, will anchor IQMP. The project site is located on the former U.S. Steel South Works site along the Lake Michigan shoreline. IQMP will occupy 128 acres on the southern end of the site. In addition to PsiQuantum, the campus will house cryo facilities and equipment labs as well as research and office spaces for private companies and universities to collaborate. The first phase, designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, will occupy approximately 30 acres and is scheduled for completion in 2027. Clayco will serve as the general contractor for the initial phase.

You may also like

Crossroads Holdings Underway on $300M Mixed-Use Project in...

Hamilton Zanze Acquires 222-Unit Crossroads Westside Apartment Complex...

Northmarq Arranges $40.7M Sale of 401,474 SF Industrial...

Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Retail Strip Centers...

Essex Realty Group Negotiates $2.3M Sale of Multifamily...

Blackstone Signs 250,644 SF Office Headquarters Lease Expansion,...

TFE Properties Completes 174-Unit Multifamily Project in Somerville,...

JIVDC Plans $270M Jamul Hotel in San Diego...

Neutraderm Buys Manufacturing Complex in Los Angeles for...