Related Midwest, CRG to Develop 128-Acre Quantum Innovation Campus in Chicago

CHICAGO — Related Midwest and CRG have unveiled plans to co-develop the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park (IQMP) at 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive in South Chicago. The quantum innovation campus marks the first phase of a broader 400-acre master plan. PsiQuantum, a quantum computing technology company, will anchor IQMP. The project site is located on the former U.S. Steel South Works site along the Lake Michigan shoreline. IQMP will occupy 128 acres on the southern end of the site. In addition to PsiQuantum, the campus will house cryo facilities and equipment labs as well as research and office spaces for private companies and universities to collaborate. The first phase, designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, will occupy approximately 30 acres and is scheduled for completion in 2027. Clayco will serve as the general contractor for the initial phase.