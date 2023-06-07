Related Midwest Opens 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District

CHICAGO — Related Midwest has opened The Row Fulton Market, a 300-unit luxury apartment tower located at 164 N. Peoria St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the building rises 43 stories. Units range from 617 to 1,933 square feet. A select number of premium penthouse residences on floors 42 and 43 range from 2,358 to 3,418 square feet.

Monthly rents start at $2,705. The penthouses start at $15,250 per month. Twenty percent of the units are designated as affordable housing.

The Row features 22,600 square feet of amenity spaces, including an entertainment suite, gathering room, workspace options, fitness center, wellness studio and children’s play area. MAWD designed the interiors. The sixth floor features a 13,800-square-foot landscaped deck with a pool, grilling kitchens, fire pits and hammocks.

The Row offers a range of services, including a 24-hour concierge, door attendant, move-in coordination, housekeeping and dog-walking services. Residents also have access to valet dry cleaning, package service, bike storage and 144 parking spaces, 12 of which are electric vehicle charging stations.