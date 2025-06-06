Related Midwest Opens Three Mixed-Income Apartment Buildings in Chicago

CHICAGO — Related Midwest has opened three new residential buildings in Phase 3B of Roosevelt Square, the developer’s 67-acre multi-phase redevelopment project on Chicago’s Near West Side. Developed in partnership with the Chicago Department of Housing and Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), the latest phase adds 207 mixed-income apartment units — including 75 public housing, 40 affordable and 92 market-rate units — and 10,000 square feet of retail space to the former ABLA Homes site.

The new buildings, located at 1002 S. Racine Ave., 1257 W. Roosevelt Road and 1357 W. Roosevelt Road, offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The additions build on earlier phases, with nearly 900 mixed-income units completed since 2006.

The Chicago Department of Housing invested $17 million in tax-increment financing and $2.5 million in donation tax credits. The City of Chicago issued $76.3 million in tax-exempt bonds, which generated $5.3 million in 4 percent low-income housing tax credits. In total, the redevelopment received approximately $101 million in public investment and financial support.

Designed by Chicago-based DesignBridge, the six-story twin buildings at 1257 and 1357 W. Roosevelt each offer 70 units ranging from 556 to 1,191 square feet. Market-rate rents start at $1,650. Amenities include a fitness center, ground-floor outdoor amenity space, dog run, package receiving room, bike room and resident storage.

The six-story building at 1002 S. Racine, designed by Landon Bone Baker Architects and Moody Nolan, features 67 units ranging from 556 to 1,191 square feet. Market-rate rents start at $1,800. Amenities include a fitness center, fourth-floor indoor entertainment space and coworking area, a 1,400-square-foot outdoor terrace, package receiving room, bike room and storage lockers. The building houses ground-floor retail space that will soon be home to Fresh Stop Produce & Deli, a local grocer opening its largest Chicago location this summer, and The Slice Shop, a Chicago-based pizzeria.

Also included in Phase 3B is the renovation of the last remaining Jane Addams Homes building at 919 S. Ada St., which is now home to the National Public Housing Museum and 15 apartments.

BOWA Construction, Blackwood Group, MIKK and GMA led Phase 3B construction. With its completion, nearly 900 of the 2,000 planned units at Roosevelt Square have been delivered.