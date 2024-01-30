Related Midwest Underway on $44.8M Affordable Housing Renovation Project in Springfield, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Related Midwest is underway on the renovation of Poplar Place, a 100-unit affordable housing community in Springfield. The waitlist is now open for the community, and the first homes are available for lease. Working with the City of Springfield and the Springfield Housing Authority, Related Midwest and general contractor LR Contracting Co. is in the process of transforming Poplar Place, which was constructed in 1950, into a modern community comprising 100 units with single-family and duplex floor plans.

The $44.8 million redevelopment includes de-densifying the existing property and fully rehabbing a total of 75 buildings. Plans also call for a 2.5-acre great lawn, a new community center, playground, management office and walking paths. The affordable residences range from two to four bedrooms, with monthly rents between $800 and $925. The units are income-restricted, with qualified incomes ranging between $41,760 and $78,660 based on household size. Evan Lloyd Architects served as architect for the redevelopment.