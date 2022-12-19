Related, Rockpoint Start Construction of Mixed-Use Project in Miami’s Wynwood Neighborhood

The project, dubbed WNWD21, will feature 304 apartments, 18,000 square feet of retail and 63,000 square feet of office space in Miami.

MIAMI — Related Group and Rockpoint have broken ground on WNWD21, a mixed-use project located in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024, the development will comprise two 12-story buildings with 304 apartments, 18,000 square feet of retail and 63,000 square feet of office space. Apartment units will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with amenities including a rooftop pool deck, health and wellness facilities, private theater and music room, resident-only dining, coworking space and an art collection. Cohen Freedman Encinosa & Associates Architects will act as architect for the project, with interior design by iddi Design. Beauchamp Construction Co. is the builder.