Related Ross Acquires 208-Room The Ben Hotel in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Locally based Related Ross has acquired The Ben, Autograph Collection, a 208-room luxury hotel property located on the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, John Caraviello, Tyler Dumon and Tate Keir of Newmark arranged $172.5 million in acquisitioning financing through Nomura on behalf of Related Ross. Robert Webster, Ron Danko, Jr., and Timothy Southard of CBRE represented the seller, Greenwich, Conn.-based Wheelock Street Capital, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Wheelock Street Capital originally acquired The Ben in 2021.

Situated near the CityPlace retail lifestyle center (formerly known as Rosemary Square), The Ben opened in 2020 and includes amenities such a rooftop lounge with a heated swimming pool, cabanas and a bar, 24-hour fitness center, library, onsite restaurant and roughly 18,475 square feet of event space. The boutique hotel offers various experiences to guests like private yacht charters and sunrise yoga.