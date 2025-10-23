Related Urban Breaks Ground on 174-Unit Affordable Housing Community in East Tampa

Thursday, October 23, 2025
by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Related Urban, the affordable housing division of Related Group, has broken ground on Residences at East End, a 174-unit affordable housing community located at 5709 N. 47th St. in Tampa. Public partners City of Tampa and Tampa Housing Authority (THA) joined Related Urban at the groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Situated on Tampa’s east side, Residences at East End will be funded through Section 8 project-based vouchers and low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC), with funding sources including Fifth Third Bank and Raymond James. The project represents a total capital investment of $68.6 million.

The community will offer two-bedroom apartments reserved for households earning 22 percent to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a standalone clubhouse, dog park, picnic areas, a pocket park and a fitness center. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

