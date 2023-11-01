Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The new properties in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood include Robert King High (pictured) and Paseo Del Rio.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Related Urban Opens Two Affordable Housing Communities in Miami Totaling 497 Units

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Related Urban, the affordable housing and mixed-income division of Related Group, has opened Robert King High and Paseo Del Rio, two newly completed affordable housing communities in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The 315-unit Robert King High project is the substantial rehab of an elderly public housing high-rise built in 1964. The property is reserved for low-income seniors housing citizens and comprises residential towers, a one-story clubhouse that was also overhauled and a 1,500-square-foot convenience store.

Paseo del Rio is a 182-unit, seven-story residential tower reserved for households earning 30, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a multipurpose room, fitness center, business center, dog park, bike storage, outdoor grill areas, resident courtyard and a 3,000-square-foot Pinecrest Bakery shop, which is set to open in early 2024.

Robert King High and Paseo del Rio are now fully leased and occupied. The properties represent the fourth and fifth phases of the River Parc master plan, which will ultimately comprise 2,500 affordable housing, workforce housing and market-rate apartments. Full completion of the master plan’s 10 phases is slated for 2027.

You may also like

DC Blox Breaks Ground on $1.2B Data Center...

Joint Venture Underway on 798-Bed Student Housing Tower...

Five Below, Ross Dress for Less Join Tenant...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.4M Sale of Brickyard...

Wan Bridge Completes 127-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Transwestern Brokers $15M Sale of Summerhill Place Apartments...

Georgetown Co., Beacon Capital to Develop 185,000 SF...

Omni Group Nears Completion of 643,323 SF Office...

MLG Capital Acquires Three Multifamily Properties in Metro...