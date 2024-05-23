Related Urban, Tampa Housing Authority Break Ground on 234-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project

TAMPA, FLA. — A public-private partnership between Related Urban Development Group, the Tampa Housing Authority and the City of Tampa has broken ground on Gallery at Rome Yards, an 11-story mixed-income housing project located south of Columbus Drive between Rome Avenue and the Hillsborough River. Eighty percent of the property’s 234 units will be reserved as affordable and workforce housing while the remaining 20 percent will be market-rate apartment homes.

Additionally, five apartments on the ground level will be designated as live/work units designed with local artists and entrepreneurs in mind, complete with a storefronts and working areas. Amenities will include a fitness center, walking path with distance markers, workspace for students and remote workers, communal club room, dog park with a nearby dog wash area, ground-floor retail space and a workforce training/small business success center.

Related Urban expects to complete Gallery at Rome Yards in December 2026. The property represents Phase I of the Rome Yards master plan, which is the redevelopment of a vacant 18-acre maintenance yard into nearly 1,000 apartments and 33,604 square feet of commercial space.