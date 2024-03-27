Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HealthcareLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

Release Recovery Opens 7,698 SF Outpatient Healthcare Clinic in Purchase, New York

by Taylor Williams

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Release Recovery, which provides counseling and treatment for substance abuse and mental health disorders, has opened a 7,698-square-foot outpatient healthcare clinic in Purchase, about 30 miles north of Manhattan. The space at 3020 Westchester Ave. is located within the 220,000-square-foot Purchase Professional Park and houses multiple treatment spaces and a yoga room. Simone Development Cos. owns Purchase Professional Park and was represented in the lease negotiations by in-house agent Sean Heneghan and Matthew Lisk of Cushman & Wakefield.

