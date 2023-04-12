Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Dream Hollywood is a 178-key hotel in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Relevant Group Receives $33.3M Refinancing for The Dream Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — An affiliate of The Relevant Group has received a $33.3 million refinancing for The Dream Hollywood, a 178-key hotel in Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood neighborhood.

The 10-story property is the West Coast flagship of Dream. The hotel includes Tao Restaurant, Beauty & Essex and the Highlight Room, as well as an 11,000-square-foot rooftop with pool deck and 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is situated at the corner of Selma Avenue and N. Cahuenga Boulevard, one block off Hollywood Boulevard. 

A joint venture between the LCP Group and Safanad provided the capital.

You may also like

Muroff Hospitality Arranges Sale of 13-Unit Property in...

Key International, Shaner Open 156-Room SpringHill Suites Hotel...

Hanley Arranges Sales of Three Walgreens-Occupied Properties Totaling...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Woodlawn...

Pinnacle Brokers $3.7M Sale of Apartment Building in...

Chef’s Warehouse Signs 46,339 SF Cold Storage Lease...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of Fairfield Inn...

McHugh Construction Delivers Inn and Spa at Southall...

KeyBank Provides $82M in Financing for Austin Affordable...