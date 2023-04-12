Relevant Group Receives $33.3M Refinancing for The Dream Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — An affiliate of The Relevant Group has received a $33.3 million refinancing for The Dream Hollywood, a 178-key hotel in Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood neighborhood.

The 10-story property is the West Coast flagship of Dream. The hotel includes Tao Restaurant, Beauty & Essex and the Highlight Room, as well as an 11,000-square-foot rooftop with pool deck and 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is situated at the corner of Selma Avenue and N. Cahuenga Boulevard, one block off Hollywood Boulevard.

A joint venture between the LCP Group and Safanad provided the capital.