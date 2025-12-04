Thursday, December 4, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Reliable HealthCare Logistics Signs 48,600 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Sugar Land, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Florida-based Reliable HealthCare Logistics has signed a 48,600-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Sugar Land, located southwest of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the space at 1113 Gillingham Lane is part of a development known as Sugar Land Interchange Distribution Center. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners, along with Michael Feuerman and Daniel Silver of Berger Commercial Realty, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The owner is Coleman Logistics Assets/Mapletree US.

