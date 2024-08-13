Reliable Properties Acquires Barnsdall Square Shopping Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Reliable Properties has acquired Barnsdall Square, a grocery/drug store-anchored retail center in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood. DMDE Properties sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

The transaction includes the acquisition of a 2.86-acre parcel on 1625 N. Vermont Ave. and a partial interest in the 1.39-acre parcel on 1533 N. Vermont Ave.

Spanning 6.3 acres, Barnsdall Square offers 92,000 square feet of leasable space. Current tenants include Jons Marketplace Grocery Store, Rite Aid Pharmacy and 22 other tenants.

Jeff Adkison, Bryan Ley, Rob McRitchie and Brendan McArthur of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.