Reliable Sprinkler Signs 44,000 SF Industrial Lease in Valley Cottage, New York

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — Reliable Sprinkler has signed a 44,000-square-foot industrial lease in Valley Cottage, about 35 miles north of New York City. The distributor of fire protection products is taking space within Lincoln Logistics Rockland, a facility that features a clear height of 36 feet, 34 dock doors and parking for 123 cars and 41 trailers. Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP LLC, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented Reliable Sprinkler.