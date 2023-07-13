Reliant Group Management Acquires 405-Unit Phoenix Manor Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An affiliate of Reliant Group Management has purchased Phoenix Manor, a 405-unit apartment property in Phoenix.

Phoenix Manor comprises 38 buildings, a 16,750-square-foot clubhouse with a leasing center, 6,750-square-foot auditorium, 4,200-square-foot maintenance shop, two pools, two lagoons, three pavilions, a dog park, putting green and four shuffleboard courts. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Chris Roach and Matt Roach of Colliers represented the seller, Phoenix Manor LLC.