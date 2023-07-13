Thursday, July 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Phoenix Manor comprises 38 buildings and 405 apartments in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Reliant Group Management Acquires 405-Unit Phoenix Manor Apartments in Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — An affiliate of Reliant Group Management has purchased Phoenix Manor, a 405-unit apartment property in Phoenix. 

Phoenix Manor comprises 38 buildings, a 16,750-square-foot clubhouse with a leasing center, 6,750-square-foot auditorium, 4,200-square-foot maintenance shop, two pools, two lagoons, three pavilions, a dog park, putting green and four shuffleboard courts. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. 

Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Chris Roach and Matt Roach of Colliers represented the seller, Phoenix Manor LLC.

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers $43.5M Sale of Statesman Apartments in...

Sterling Bay Tops Out Construction of 350-Unit Luxury...

Empire Group Receives $88.5M Construction Loan for BTR...

KeyBank Arranges $117.7M in Financing for Two Affordable...

Eden Housing Purchases Two Multifamily Communities in Concord,...

Hanley Brokers Sale of 3,331 SF Retail Property...

Elizabeth Property Group Buys 1,444-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio...

Hunt Capital Partners Sells Interest in 248-Unit Affordable...

Versal Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...