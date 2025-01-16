Thursday, January 16, 2025
Reliant Group Sells Apartment Property in Sacramento for $52.5M

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Reliant Group has completed the sale of The Lofts, an apartment property in Sacramento’s Natomas submarket. Jackson Square Properties acquired the asset for $52.3 million.

Located at 3351 Duckhorn Drive, The Lofts offers 188 one- and two-bedroom units, with more than 40 percent including loft-style floor plans. Select units feature attached direct-access garages, nine-foot vaulted ceilings, dual-pane windows and luxury flooring. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, an outdoor barbecue and entertainment center and a playground.

Marc Ross of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Ryan Greer and Trevor Breaux of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance arranged financing on behalf of the buyer.

