Reliant RE Partners Buys 91-Unit Apartment Building in Ansonia, Connecticut

ANSONIA, CONN. — Reliant RE Partners has purchased Bella Vista Apartments, a 91-unit multifamily building in Ansonia, located in New Haven County. The adaptive reuse building includes more than 8,000 square feet of commercial space and amenities such as a coffee lounge, business center and a gym. Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Bella Vista Ansonia LLC, in the transaction and procured Reliant as the buyer.