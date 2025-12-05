Friday, December 5, 2025
Bella Vista Apartments in Ansonia, Connecticut, consists of two buildings: The 153 Main St. building has 44 apartments and 8,128 square feet of commercial space, and the building at 165 Main St. has 47 residential units and 700 square feet of retail space.
Reliant RE Partners Buys 91-Unit Apartment Building in Ansonia, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ANSONIA, CONN. — Reliant RE Partners has purchased Bella Vista Apartments, a 91-unit multifamily building in Ansonia, located in New Haven County. The adaptive reuse building includes more than 8,000 square feet of commercial space and amenities such as a coffee lounge, business center and a gym. Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Bella Vista Ansonia LLC, in the transaction and procured Reliant as the buyer.

