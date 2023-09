VOORHEES, N.J. — Relievus, a provider of pain management treatments and procedures, has signed a 7,000-square-foot office lease in the Southern New Jersey community of Voorhees. According to commercialcafé.com, the 50,109-square-foot building at 400 Laurel Oak Road was constructed on 5.3 acres in 1989. Adam Rose of Rose Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brett Davidoff, also with Rose Commercial Real Estate, represented the unnamed landlord.