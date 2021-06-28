REM Investment Group Buys Multi-Tenant Office Complex in Tucson for $2.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — REM Investment Group has purchased Grant Road Place, a multi-tenant office property located in Tucson. Entities doing business as Shenitzer Family Trust U/T/A, the Pepper Trust U/T/A and WV LLC sold the asset for $2.7 million.

Located at 5625-5687 E. Grant Road, the property features 20,057 square feet of office space. Richard Kleiner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer and seller in the deal.