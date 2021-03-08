Remedy Medical Delivers 113,000 SF Piedmont Healthcare Medical Building in Newnan, Georgia

NEWNAN, GA. — Remedy Medical Properties has developed Piedmont Medical Plaza II, a five-story, 113,000-square-foot outpatient facility located on the Piedmont Newnan Hospital campus in Newnan. Construction of the medical office building began in September 2019 and is now open to the public.

Located at 795 Poplar Road, Piedmont Medical Plaza II is close to Interstate 85 and is approximately 29 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The facility offers parking for patients, physicians and staff. The medical office building will offer healthcare services including cardiology, cardiovascular imaging, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, general surgery, neurology, orthopedics, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Atlanta-based Carter assisted in the site selection, local permitting and construction oversight. West Point, Ga.-based Batson-Cook Construction was the general contractor, and Nashville-based ESa was the architect. Remedy owns and will manage the facility, as well as provide strategic planning, development and leasing services. Some tenant space still remains for leasing in the new medical building.