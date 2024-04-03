Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Centra Langhorne Medical Center will be located near Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Remedy Medical, Kayne Anderson Break Ground on 130,000 SF Medical Office Building in Lynchburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

LYNCHBURG, VA. — A partnership between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has broken ground on Centra Langhorne Medical Center, a new 130,000-square-foot medical office building located at 2125 Langhorne Road in Lynchburg.

The facility will be located near Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, which is about 70 miles southwest of Charlottesville, Va. The medical office building will be fully leased to Centra Health upon completion, which is slated for late 2025.

The design-build team includes Haskell Architecture and Engineering Inc., civil engineer Hurt & Proffitt Inc., structural engineer O’Donnell & Naccarato Inc. and general contractor Robins and Morton.

