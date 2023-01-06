Remedy Medical Properties Begins Development of $25M Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago

This rendering shows plans for the two-story project, which will be occupied by Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group.

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Remedy Medical Properties has begun development of a $25 million medical office building in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. The 42,000-square-foot project is a build-to-suit for Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group. Located at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street, the two-story building is slated for completion in early 2024. The property will house numerous primary and specialty care services, comprehensive imaging services, an 18-station infusion center, endoscopy suite and after-hours care.

Perry Higa of NAI Hiffman represented Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group in purchasing two land sites totaling nearly 11 acres from SSM Health. Leopardo is the general contractor, Jensen & Halstead Ltd. is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer.