Remedy Medical Properties Buys Complex in Andover, Massachusetts, for $55.2M
ANDOVER, MASS. — Healthcare investment firm Remedy Medical Properties has purchased Andover Medical Center, located north of Boston, for $55.2 million. Built in phases between 2015 and 2017, the complex consists of a 69,992-square-foot medical office building, a 102-space parking garage and a freestanding 1,800-square-foot coffee shop. Robert Griffin, Frank Nelson, Michael Greeley, Blake McLaughlin, Allie Percoco and Dominick Romano of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
