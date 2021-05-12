REBusinessOnline

Remedy Medical Properties Buys Complex in Andover, Massachusetts, for $55.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast

Andover-Medical-Center

Andover Medical Center is situated directly off Interstate 93 at its intersection with Route 133.

ANDOVER, MASS. — Healthcare investment firm Remedy Medical Properties has purchased Andover Medical Center, located north of Boston, for $55.2 million. Built in phases between 2015 and 2017, the complex consists of a 69,992-square-foot medical office building, a 102-space parking garage and a freestanding 1,800-square-foot coffee shop. Robert Griffin, Frank Nelson, Michael Greeley, Blake McLaughlin, Allie Percoco and Dominick Romano of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews