Thursday, November 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center rises three stories and totals 93,386 square feet.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIllinoisMidwest

Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago for $71M

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — A joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired the RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. RUSH University System for Health sold the property for nearly $71 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The three-story, 93,386-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgery center is 99 percent leased by RUSH University System for Health and Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH, a division of OrthoMidwest. Located at 2011 York Road, the property was completed in 2018. Services offered at the facility include physical therapy and rehabilitation; neurosurgery; ear, nose and throat; OB/GYN; dermatology, pain management; gastroenterology; and primary care.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 175,239 SF...

Kislak Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 37,731 SF Medical Office...

Serta Simmons Bedding Opens 500,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $26.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Nova Medical Products Signs 91,956 SF Industrial Lease...

Principle Construction Completes 80,053 SF Spec Warehouse in...

How Milwaukee’s Hottest Downtown Buildings Continue to Drive...

It’s Not Déjà Vu: Loan Workouts Return