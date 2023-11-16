Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago for $71M

OAK BROOK, ILL. — A joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired the RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. RUSH University System for Health sold the property for nearly $71 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The three-story, 93,386-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgery center is 99 percent leased by RUSH University System for Health and Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH, a division of OrthoMidwest. Located at 2011 York Road, the property was completed in 2018. Services offered at the facility include physical therapy and rehabilitation; neurosurgery; ear, nose and throat; OB/GYN; dermatology, pain management; gastroenterology; and primary care.