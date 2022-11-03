REBusinessOnline

Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire Medical Office Building Near Cleveland for $10.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Atrium of Brunswick is home to gastroenterology group One GI as well as MetroHealth.

BRUNSWICK, OHIO — A joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired a 34,519-square-foot medical office building in the Cleveland suburb of Brunswick for $10.7 million. Named Atrium of Brunswick, the two-story property is located at 1299 Industrial Parkway North.

The facility is fully occupied by two tenants. One GI is a gastroenterology group that recently acquired the building’s original tenant and seller, Digestive Disease Consultants (DDC). Shortly after One GI acquired DDC, it signed a new 12-year lease. The other tenant is MetroHealth, which operates four hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the Cleveland area. MetroHealth operates a primary care and pediatrics practice at the building with a lease that expires in 2025. Capital One provided acquisition financing.

