Remedy Medical, Silver Cross Hospital, PSMG Underway on Construction of 42,000 SF Medical Building in Chicago Suburb

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Orland Park Medical Building will comprise 42,000 square feet upon completion.

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — A joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties, Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group (PSMG) is underway on the construction of Orland Park Medical Building in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park. Comprising two stories and 42,000 square feet, the facility is scheduled for completion in early 2024. Locally based Jensen & Halstead is serving as architect. Leopardo Cos., also based in Chicago, is the general contractor for the project.

The building, located on the northeast corner of 171st  Street and LaGrange Road, will house 12 primary care physician offices in addition to specialty care practices including gastroenterologists, general surgeons, OBGYNs, a cardiologist, endocrinologist, hematologist/oncologist and orthopedic surgeon. The facility will also feature outpatient imaging services, a 21-station infusion center, an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms and after-hours care.

