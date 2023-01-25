REBusinessOnline

Rémy Cointreau Signs 29,852 SF Office Lease at 3 Times Square in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Alcoholic beverage provider Rémy Cointreau has signed a 29,852-square-foot office lease at 3 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan. The lease spans the entire 20th floor for 10 years. The 30-story building, which originally opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters of Reuters, is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. Ron Lo Russo of Cushman & Wakefield and internal agent Tom Keating represented the landlord, Rudin, in the lease negotiations. Peter Sabesan, Richard Selig, Nicholas Markel and Benjamin Grajzgrund of Cresa represented Rémy Cointreau, which plans to relocate from 1290 Avenue of the Americas this summer.

