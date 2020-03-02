REBusinessOnline

Renaissance Management Acquires Long Island Multifamily Property for $232.5M

La Bonne Vie offers 626 market-rate apartments and 289 age-restricted apartments.

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Renaissance Management, a New York-based investment firm, has acquired La Bonne Vie, a 915-apartment community on Long Island for $232.5 million. The property features 626 market-rate apartments and 289 age-restricted (55-plus) apartments and amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, libraries and tennis courts. The buildings were completed in the mid-1970s and 1980s and have been preserved in their original conditions. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer and Gene Pride led a CBRE team that represented the building owners, an undisclosed consortium of partnerships, in the transaction.

