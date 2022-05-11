REBusinessOnline

Renaissance Network Reinvent Signs 42,596 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Renaissance Network Reinvent, which provides engineering-centric repairs and supply chain management solutions, has signed a 42,596-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1200 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound, located north of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 26.6 acres in 2007. Evan Hammer, Ben Crancer, Lauren Pesqueda and Brendan Zrowka of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Whitney Williamson represented the landlord, Prologis, on an internal basis.

