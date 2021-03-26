Rendina Breaks Ground on 82,000 SF Healthcare Project at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Florida-based Rendina Healthcare Real Estate has broken ground on the RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness Center, an 82,000-square-foot project at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, located near the Jersey Shore. The facility will feature custom-designed spaces for specialized pediatric care, women’s services and wellness resources. The building will also include a commercial-grade kitchen to support the wellness center. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.