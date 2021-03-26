REBusinessOnline

Rendina Breaks Ground on 82,000 SF Healthcare Project at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Florida-based Rendina Healthcare Real Estate has broken ground on the RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness Center, an 82,000-square-foot project at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, located near the Jersey Shore. The facility will feature custom-designed spaces for specialized pediatric care, women’s services and wellness resources. The building will also include a commercial-grade kitchen to support the wellness center. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  