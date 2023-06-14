Rendina Healthcare Opens 48,000 SF Outpatient Hospital in Jupiter, Florida

JUPITER, FLA. — Rendina Healthcare Real Estate has opened PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter, a 48,000-square-foot, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in South Florida. The facility provides a range of services that include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. The property features specialized equipment, patient rooms and physical rehab gymnasiums. The hospital is a joint venture between Rendina Healthcare and PAM Health, a health system based in Pennsylvania that operates outpatient rehabilitation facilities across the country.