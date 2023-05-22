Monday, May 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Forty540 II totals 198,424 square feet at 710 Slater Road in Morrisville, N.C.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Renesas Electronics Signs 88,998 SF Office Lease at Forty540 II in Morrisville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — California-based Renesas Electronics America, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corp., has signed an office lease at Forty540 II in Morrisville, about 15 miles west of Raleigh. The company now occupies 88,998 square feet at the building, bringing the property to 95 percent occupancy. Built in 2021, Forty540 II totals 198,424 square feet across five stories at 710 Slater Road. Amenities at the building include a fitness center, showers, an internet café and prominent signage opportunities. Brad Corsmeier and Ed Pulliam of CBRE|Raleigh handle leasing at the property, which is managed by the firm’s Property Management group.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges $3.5M Sale of Lynnwood Plaza Retail...

Simon Expands Relationship with Retailer Five Below

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.2M Sale of Office...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 79,036 SF R&D/Flex Facility...

Madison Partners Brokers $5M Sale of Medical Office...

Why Investors Should Love Atlanta’s Multifamily Market

Asset Living to Manage St. Paul Collection Multifamily...

PEBB, Intalex Capital Acquire 343,500 SF Office Building...

CBRE Arranges 110,441 SF Lease at Busch Logistics...