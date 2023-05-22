Renesas Electronics Signs 88,998 SF Office Lease at Forty540 II in Morrisville, North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — California-based Renesas Electronics America, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corp., has signed an office lease at Forty540 II in Morrisville, about 15 miles west of Raleigh. The company now occupies 88,998 square feet at the building, bringing the property to 95 percent occupancy. Built in 2021, Forty540 II totals 198,424 square feet across five stories at 710 Slater Road. Amenities at the building include a fitness center, showers, an internet café and prominent signage opportunities. Brad Corsmeier and Ed Pulliam of CBRE|Raleigh handle leasing at the property, which is managed by the firm’s Property Management group.