RENU Communities Acquires Metro Boston Office Complex for $92M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Pictured is one of the three buildings at Wells Park, a 377,696-square-foot office development in Newton, Massachusetts.

NEWTON, MASS. — RENU Communities, an affiliate of Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings, has acquired Wells Park, a 377,696-square-foot office complex located in the western Boston suburb of Newton, for $92 million. The three-building complex was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sally Mae Corp., Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Ascensus and Adviser Investments. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Anthony Hayes, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, New York-based Angelo Gordon, in the transaction.