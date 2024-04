SAN ANTONIO — REOC San Antonio has negotiated an 11,177-square-foot office lease at Cannon Oaks Tower, a 57,912-square-foot building on the city’s northwest side. The seven-story building was originally constructed on 2.4 acres in 1983. Michael Morse of REOC San Antonio represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant, personal injury law firm Ruben Beltran, was self-represented.