SAN ANTONIO — REOC San Antonio has secured a 5,300-square-foot office lease extension at 555 E. Ramsey Road in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1997 and totals 26,738 square feet. Blake Bonner of REOC San Antonio represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Jamie Bracken of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Automated Logic Corp, a provider of automated building systems.