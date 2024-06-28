Friday, June 28, 2024
The new hotel within Mill District in downtown Healdsburg, Calif., will feature 53 guest rooms, a spa and wellness center, an outdoor pool and spa deck, and a restaurant and bar.
Replay Destinations to Develop 53-Room Luxury Hotel on Former Lumber Yard in Downtown Healdsburg, California

by Amy Works

HEALDSBURG, CALIF. — Replay Destinations is developing a luxury hotel within Mill District, a master-planned neighborhood in downtown Healdsburg in Sonoma County. The company will redevelop a 10-acre former lumber site to construct the hotel.

The hotel will offer 53 guest rooms; a spa and wellness center; an outdoor pool and spa deck; a restaurant and bar; and a vintners and wine program, as well as curated local guest experiences throughout Healdsburg and Sonoma County.

Replay will retain ownership in the hotel “to ensure the realization of the company’s vision.” Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects will blend local agrarian influences and industrial inspiration from the site’s past with a contemporary wine-country aesthetic.

The project is currently in the design review process with the City of Healdsburg, with construction expected to begin in spring 2025.

