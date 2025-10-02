Thursday, October 2, 2025
Krog Street Market opened in 2014. The food hall and market's tenant roster includes Hop City, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Superica and Ticonderoga Club.
Report: 26th Street Partners Acquires Krog Street Market, Adjacent Properties in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Locally based 26th Street Partners has acquired Krog Street Market, a 30,000-square-foot adaptive reuse food hall and market in Atlanta’s Inman Park district, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Charlotte-based Asana Partners sold the property, along with the adjacent Atlanta Stove Works, SPX Alley and Butler and Gravel buildings. The sales price was not reported, but Asana purchased the Krog District buildings in 2018 for $45.8 million.

Paces Properties originally redeveloped the 1920s-era warehouse that was also formerly used as the home of Tyler Perry Studios into Krog Street Market in 2014. The property’s tenant roster includes Hop City, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Superica, Ticonderoga Club, The Collective and The Merchant. Additionally, Patagonia has a large store at Krog District and Yeti will soon open a shop at the property, according to the Chronicle.

