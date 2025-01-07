Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Report: Citadel Signs 504,000 SF Office Lease at 660 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Financial services firm Citadel has signed a 504,000-square-foot office lease at 660 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, according to a recent report on the Manhattan office market from real estate services firm Savills. Brookfield Properties owns the 39-story, 1.2 million-square-foot building, which recently underwent a $400 million redevelopment. Law firm Fried Frank acted as advisor to Citadel in the lease negotiations and is also advising the company in the development of its new headquarters at 350 Park Avenue. CBRE is the leasing agent for 660 Fifth Avenue.

