Report: Elmhurst Hospital in Queens Dedicates All 545 Beds to COVID-19 Treatment

The move is just one action New York has taken to increase its availability of hospital beds for treatment of the virus.

NEW YORK CITY — The Elmhurst Hospital in Queens has dedicated all of its 545 beds to treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a report by The New York Times. The building owner, NYC Health + Hospitals, has begun transferring patients who are not suffering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to other medical facilities. Other efforts to increase the number of hospital beds in the city include FEMA’s ongoing conversion of Javits Convention Center into a field hospital and a 1,000-bed federal hospital ship scheduled to arrive in mid-April. As of March 27, The Wall Street Journal has tracked 39,140 cases of coronavirus in New York — nearly half the number of all cases in the country — and 461 confirmed deaths.