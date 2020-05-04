REBusinessOnline

Report: Survey of Texas Restaurant Owners Reveals 19 Percent Closure Rate

Posted on by in Texas

HOUSTON — A report issued last week by The University of Houston and the Texas Restaurant Association found that among a survey of 340 Texas bar and restaurant owners, 19 percent had been forced to permanently close one or more of their venues in response to COVID-19. The survey, which was conducted between April 8 and April 22 prior to the state’s easing of social distancing guidelines, queried 189 owners of a single restaurant and 151 owners of multiple restaurants accounting for more than 1,300 establishments between them. In addition, 80 percent of respondents indicated that they had been forced to lay off employees between March 19 and April 6, with roughly half of those respondents laying off the majorities of their staffs. Texas restaurants are currently at liberty to resume dine-in services at fractions of their original capacities. The Texas Restaurant Association is an industry advocacy organization for the state’s $52 billion foodservice industry, which spans more than 43,000 restaurants and employs more than 1.2 million people.

