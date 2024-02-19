Monday, February 19, 2024
Report: Z Modular Nears Completion of $62M Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Z Modular, a subsidiary of steel manufacturer Zekelman Industries, is nearing completion of Flatz 512, a $62 million multifamily project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos, according to a report from Community Impact Newspaper. When complete later this year, Flatz 512 will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.  Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court, coffee bar, spa, sports simulator lounge, outdoor grilling stations and walking trails. Construction began in 2020, and South Carolina-based Greystar is managing the property, according to the local news outlet.

