Monday, October 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsRetailTexas

Reports: 7-Eleven to Close More Than 400 North American Convenience Stores

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Global convenience store operator 7-Eleven will close more than 400 of its North American retail outlets, according to reports from multiple publications, including NPR and CBS News. Both news outlets noted that the announcement to shutter some 440 stores throughout the United States and Canada was delivered on Thursday, Oct. 10, during a conference call held by Seven & I Holdings, which is 7-Eleven’s Japan-based parent company. The company’s U.S. operations are headquartered in Irving, Texas. The report from CBS states that the shuttered locations represent about 3 percent of 7-Eleven’s total North American store count, while NPR’s report cites “inflation pressures, slowed traffic, a decline in cigarette sales and a shift in consumer appetites” as the key drivers behind the decision. Regarding consumer appetites, 7-Eleven also said that it is focused on expanding its specialty food-and-beverage offerings throughout its remaining stores.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Central...

Urban Logistics Realty, Crow Holdings Sell 238,200 SF...

Silvestri Investments Buys 38,000 SF Retail Building Leased...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 16,141 SF Industrial Flex...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.8M Sale of Retail...

Montana Property Group Buys 84,933 SF Shopping Center...

Wonder Opens 4,544 SF Food Hall in Livingston,...

CalBay Development Sells Jack in the Box-Occupied Restaurant...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 10,000 SF Office...