Reports: 7-Eleven to Close More Than 400 North American Convenience Stores

IRVING, TEXAS — Global convenience store operator 7-Eleven will close more than 400 of its North American retail outlets, according to reports from multiple publications, including NPR and CBS News. Both news outlets noted that the announcement to shutter some 440 stores throughout the United States and Canada was delivered on Thursday, Oct. 10, during a conference call held by Seven & I Holdings, which is 7-Eleven’s Japan-based parent company. The company’s U.S. operations are headquartered in Irving, Texas. The report from CBS states that the shuttered locations represent about 3 percent of 7-Eleven’s total North American store count, while NPR’s report cites “inflation pressures, slowed traffic, a decline in cigarette sales and a shift in consumer appetites” as the key drivers behind the decision. Regarding consumer appetites, 7-Eleven also said that it is focused on expanding its specialty food-and-beverage offerings throughout its remaining stores.