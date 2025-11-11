Reports: Amazon Acquires Data Center Site in Northern Virginia for $700M

BRISTOW, VA. — An affiliate of e-commerce giant Amazon, Amazon Data Services, has acquired a site in Prince William County for a future data center campus. The firm acquired the undeveloped site near Devlin Road and I-66 in Bristow for $700 million, according to Washington Business Journal.

CoStar Group reports that Stanley Martin Homes, a Reston, Va.-based homebuilder, sold the 188-acre site to Amazon and that Eastdil Secured represented the land seller in the deal.

Washington Business Journal reports that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors rezoned the site for data center development in November 2023 and has since been in a legal dispute, with the Court of Appeals of Virginia recently upholding the county’s original rezoning decision.