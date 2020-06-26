REBusinessOnline

Reports: Amazon Preleases 1 MSF Build-to-Suit Warehouse in Queens

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Amazon has preleased a 1-million-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial warehouse located at 55-15 Grand Ave. in Queens, according to reports from Business Insider and City Biz List. A joint venture between New York City-based developer RXR Realty and Los Angeles-based developer LBA Realty plans to demolish a former factory structure to construct a new build-to-suit facility for the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. The four-story facility will feature a rooftop parking structure that will house a fleet of Amazon’s delivery vehicles. The construction schedule was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  