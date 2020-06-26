Reports: Amazon Preleases 1 MSF Build-to-Suit Warehouse in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Amazon has preleased a 1-million-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial warehouse located at 55-15 Grand Ave. in Queens, according to reports from Business Insider and City Biz List. A joint venture between New York City-based developer RXR Realty and Los Angeles-based developer LBA Realty plans to demolish a former factory structure to construct a new build-to-suit facility for the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. The four-story facility will feature a rooftop parking structure that will house a fleet of Amazon’s delivery vehicles. The construction schedule was undisclosed.