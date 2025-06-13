Reports: Bionova Scientific Opens $100M Life Sciences Facility in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Bionova Scientific, a California-based biologics and pharmaceutical company, has opened a new life sciences facility in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston, according to reports from multiple local new sources such as the Houston Business Journal and Community Impact Newspaper. The former publication reports that the facility is valued at approximately $100 million and would be “used for plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing, which plays a role in cell and gene therapy.” Bionova announced the project in summer 2024.