Reports: Bristol Myers Squibb Signs 360,000 SF Life Sciences Lease at Cambridge Crossing

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Cambridge-Crossing

Cambridge Crossing is a 43-acre mixed-use development in the Boston area that includes 2.1 million square feet of life sciences space.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has signed a 360,000-square-foot life sciences lease at Cambridge Crossing in metro Boston, according to multiple news outlets including industry publication fiercebiotech.com and The Boston Business Journal. The former reports that Bristol Myers Squibb will occupy a building located at 250 Water St. beginning in early 2023. DivcoWest is the developer of the 2.1 million-square-foot campus, which is under construction and will also feature traditional office and retail space, as well as open green space.

 

