Reports: Brookfield, Park Tower Group Open 745-Unit Eagle + West Apartments in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Multiple local news outlets including Curbed New York City and New York Yimby have reported that a partnership between Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group has opened Eagle + West, a 745-unit apartment community in Brooklyn. The latter publication notes that Eagle + West, which was designed by international architecture firm, is located within the Greenpoint Landing development and comprises two towers that both rise between 30 and 40 stories. According to the property website, Eagle + West features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, terrace with grilling stations, a game room, coworking lounge, catering kitchen and a children’s play area. Rents start at approximately $3,500 per month for a studio apartment.