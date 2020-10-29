REBusinessOnline

Reports: CBRE to Relocate Headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS — CBRE is relocating its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas, according to several media outlets including The Dallas Morning News and The Dallas Business Journal. The former publication reports real estate giant is expected to provide more information on the relocation as part of its release of its third-quarter earnings report later today. CBRE currently operates three offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, with its largest one located at 2100 McKinney Ave. in the Uptown area of Dallas. The company’s top executive, president and CEO Robert Sulentic, has ties to Dallas from his previous executive position at Trammell Crow, which CBRE acquired in 2006.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  