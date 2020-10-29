Reports: CBRE to Relocate Headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas

DALLAS — CBRE is relocating its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas, according to several media outlets including The Dallas Morning News and The Dallas Business Journal. The former publication reports real estate giant is expected to provide more information on the relocation as part of its release of its third-quarter earnings report later today. CBRE currently operates three offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, with its largest one located at 2100 McKinney Ave. in the Uptown area of Dallas. The company’s top executive, president and CEO Robert Sulentic, has ties to Dallas from his previous executive position at Trammell Crow, which CBRE acquired in 2006.